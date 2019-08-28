Comment

The case of ex Christchurch creche worker Peter Ellis is, I believe, a shameful episode in the nation's judicial history.

Ellis has just been granted leave for yet another appeal, this time to the Supreme Court.

But it seems to me it's time this lingering, hideous miscarriage of justice was immediately just kicked to touch once and for all. In my opinion the legal system's handling of this case to date is de facto tainted, or else it would have been thrown out - or at least quashed - years ago. I would argue it simply can't be trusted

