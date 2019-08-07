

Residents have described the state of Te Ngae Rd as "disgusting" after weeks of dodging potholes they say are the worst they've been in years.

However, the NZ Transport Agency, which looks after State Highways, said it was aware of the potholes on Te Ngae Rd this winter and that it came down to the life cycle of the road.

Local Trish Bailey, who uses the road daily, said in her opinion the potholes were the worst they had been in recent years and the agency's explanation was not good enough.

"The whole road needs to be replaced, the holes cover the length of Te Ngae Rd. It's disgusting.

"They have patched some of them up already but there are new ones already appearing around Marguerita St and the racecourse."

Potholes are common when there is a lot of rain and can appear in a matter of hours.

They are caused by the pumping action between tyres on the road and water. When vehicles drive over small cracks in the road, water is forced into the cracks under pressure.

This movement and pressure open up the cracks further, which eventually form potholes.

According to the MetService website, in June and July, 222mm of rain fell, compared with 227mm in the same period last year.

Historical data shows 237mm of rain fell during June and July.

Bailey questioned whether the tarseal mix the agency used was up to scratch and believed an alternative was worth looking into if it could reduce the number of potholes appearing.

"Or is there something happening under there that we don't know about it? This is a volcanic area so are the roads deteriorating? Because it does appear to be sinking in some places. It makes you think."

However, NZTA acting Bay of Plenty systems manager Graeme Withington confirmed there were no sinking areas in the road due to volcanic activity.

"This section of road has been spot repaired as required and has received three resurfacing treatments since 2000, including the most recent chip seal applied in 2016."

Resident Karl Petterson also questioned the quality of the tarseal mix after potholes popped up earlier this year.

"There is always a pothole, what is the point of doing little fixes when they just don't last."

Locals on an online post held the same view as Bailey and Petterson, stating Te Ngae Rd had become a problem with patch-ups not appearing to work.

Others were worried the town would soon look like a patchwork quilt if potholes kept appearing.

Tyre Works manager Scott Lewsley said motorists hitting potholes with their cars could cause significant damage, beyond wear and tear to their tyres.

"It can bend the rims or cause hairline fractures, which is a major expense for the customer, blows tyres out, throws your wheel alignment out and can break your suspension if you hit it hard enough."

He said tyres pumped up to the right pressure would be able to handle the odd pothole but it was important to check your car if you regularly drove over potholes.

"All it takes is a little bit to throw your wheel alignment out though and people think it's okay because the car looks good and they carry on driving but it will chew up your tyres."

NZTA Bay of Plenty systems manager Rob Campbell said every road had a life cycle and it was normal to see small failures that required patching as it aged.

"This particular stretch of road is reaching the end of its cycle which is why residents may be noticing more potholes. We are planning its renewal in the next few years."

He said he regularly monitored the highways for potholes and other maintenance and safety issues and did so more frequently during winter or adverse weather conditions.

Potholes were often temporarily fixed in wetter months until permanent repairs could be carried out during the warmer, drier summer months, Campbell said.

"In the case of Te Ngae Rd where there are higher traffic volumes during the day, repairs are completed at night under temporary traffic management.

"The involves closing the affected lane and placing a temporary speed limit of 30km/h normally for no more than an hour."

He said potholes were filled with "cold mix" asphalt, which cost about $212 per tonne, applied to a height just above the road surface, then compacted to create a smooth surface.

"There have been some improvements to the product over the years, but the methodology remains the same."