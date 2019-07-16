On Saturday, Fiji pulled off a massive upset, beating the Māori All Blacks for the first time in more than 60 years with a 27-10 win in Suva. The last time the Fijians beat their Māori counterparts was a 17-8 win in Dunedin in 1957. Luckily for the Māori All Blacks, this is a rare two-game series, with the second to be played at Rotorua International Stadium on Saturday night. The team are busy preparing for that match now and Rotorua Daily Post sports reporter David Beck spoke to some of them about how they planned to bounce back.

