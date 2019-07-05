If I was to highlight the need for warmer homes and more time for working parents to spend with newborn babies, what would spring to mind?

It sounds pretty close to what our American friends might consider as precious as motherhood and apple pie.

Well the US might have had its Fourth of July events this week, but we've gone one better. We rolled out a swag of important changes which came into effect on July 1.

I am a dad blessed with four great kids, and am personally very proud of our government's decision to increase entitlements for new

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.