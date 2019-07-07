Two whole weeks with wintry weather lingering outside and restless children to entertain can be a bit of a daunting thought for some with the July school holidays just around the corner. However - as always - many Rotorua organisations and businesses can come to the rescue with an abundance of activities and events on offer to help keep the young ones thinking, active, and entertained. Reporter Shauni James finds out a bit more about what options there are to have fun and make memories these school holidays.

The July school holidays can be full of fun memories for children

Related articles: