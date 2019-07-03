"There are more CEOs named John in New Zealand than there are female CEOs."

This is a message that 20-year-old Alexia Hilbertidou wants to get across to every New Zealand teenage girl.

Hilbertidou is the founder of GirlBoss New Zealand, an organisation that strives to plant a seed of confidence in every girl to close the gender gap in areas such as science, technology and leadership positions.

She visited Tauranga Girls' College today to run a workshop on smashing the gender gap in these positions by using confidence as their top tool.

The girls worked together to practice selling their

