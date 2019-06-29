Some Bay of Plenty schools' spending habits have been laid bare.

New data sourced by the NZ Herald revealed that Bay of Plenty schools spent $368 million in 2017, the most recent year for which figures were available.

Along with this data, a breakdown of almost every Government-funded schools' spending in 2017 was provided.

The research followed growing controversy over how many schools would be better off if they agreed to drop parent donations in exchange for a $150 per student payment for decile one to seven schools.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Some principals around the country have said they would have no choice

Related articles: