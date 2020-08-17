A rail hub dedicated to handling and transporting logs from around the lower North Island is to be built in Marton and receive $9.1 million from the $3 billion set aside in the Government's Covid-19 Response and Recovery Fund.

The Rangitīkei District Council has estimated that this build, which will include a debarker facility, will create up to 83 jobs.

When it's up and running it will enable more efficient log transportation in the lower North Island, as well as creating 22 full-time jobs," said Infrastructure Minister Shane Jones.

"Marton is central to significant forests in Rangitīkei, Manawatū and Horowhenua regions that are mature and will continue to produce mature trees and increased volumes for the next 15 years," he said.

"It is also a key service town for agriculture in the area, making it a good location for a freight hub.

"This rail hub will not only attract more commercial developments to the immediate area, it will also take freight trucks off the roads."

"Parts of this region are deprived, with few options for economic development. This construction project will benefit the building and associated industries, boosting the local economy and keeping people in jobs. It also provides potential for the region to diversify and boost the local economy."

