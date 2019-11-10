Over the past three years there have been often been questions marks over if Hamilton Wanderers were simply making up the numbers in national league, with a series of disappointing seasons.

However on Sunday the Blues put on a performance to show they could contest the bigger teams in the league.

A busy summer of recruitment for Rickie Herbert has produced a Wanderers squad that has experience in the form of Jake Butler, goal scoring prowess in Tommy Semmy, and keeping with the goal of helping produce Waikato talent in the likes of Raheem Hunter and Will Stephen.

Former Waitakere United striker Jake Butler, who joined Wanderers prior to the season starting got the Blues up against Eastern Suburbs and running in the 34th minute, firing an emphatic shot into the back of the net.

Advertisement

Derek Tieku, who scored Hamilton's only goal in their opening fixture, doubled his season tally just minutes later to put Wanderers in the most unlikely of positions against the current champions.

And despite the heavy downpour, it kept getting better for the home side as Tommy Semmy fired him a free-kick to open his season tally, and put Wanderers 3-0 up in the first half.

It left Eastern Suburbs with a mountain to climb in the second half, which they failed to accomplish, only picking up yellow cards and a causing a minor fight before the end of the game.

It leaves Wanderers in the middle of the pack two games. Next week they face Auckland City FC in what will be one of their biggest games this season, where a win will truly show they could be surprising contenders for a play-off spot.

In the National Women's League, WaiBOP was defeated 3-0 by Southern United, leaving them with only one win this season. The side has played some strong football, but have failed to pick up any other result apart from their one win against Central United.