Secondary school tournament week is one which students all over New Zealand circle on the calendar every year. From basketball and hockey to table tennis and rock climbing, there is something for everyone. Different tournaments are held all over the country, including nine in Bay of Plenty which will see thousands of athletes descend on Tauranga, Rotorua and Taupō. The opportunity to hit the road and create sporting memories with their schoolmates is something those involved will never forget. Sports reporter David Beck looks at some of the events being held in the Bay.
The New Zealand Secondary Schools Table

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Secondary school tournaments being held in Bay of Plenty this week