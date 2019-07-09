Around 700 young footballers have swarmed into Gordon Spratt Reserve, showcasing their talents at the annual Pāpāmoa Football Club Junior Tournament.

The tournament held on Sunday included five grades for teams from eighth to 12th grade and event co-ordinator Simon Bevin says he is impressed with the level of play at the competition.

"It was a great day and the kids had a lot of fun and that is what the focus is on – getting lots of kids out there playing football, enjoying themselves and learning," Bevin says.

"The standard of the play was great as was the support

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles: