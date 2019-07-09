On the go and no time to finish that story right now? Your News is the place for you to save content to read later from any device. Register with us and content you save will appear here so you can access them to read later.
The best-placed Tauranga team was the Blue Rovers team who won the eighth-grade final against Western Springs.
Hamilton club Northern United won the 11th grade and coach Ali Hill was rapt with his team's performance.
"We really enjoyed the tournament and it was played in the right sprit and we enjoyed the opportunity to play different teams," Hill said.
"I am really proud of the players and they worked really hard. They started well and managed to maintain the effort required to win those games. They were determined to do well and they had a good mindset."
Bevin says the event is pretty big task behind the scenes.
"It is the club's single largest fundraising event and the money helps run the club through the year, to provide gear and equipment for all of our teams. Club membership is around 900 and it grows between 80-130 members each year at the moment."
Bevin says the tournament's success prompts teams to return each year. Teams that made finals played seven 20-minute games throughout the day in what Bevin says can be intense games.
"All the feedback we get back from the participants is really positive. We always get ideas about how we could do things differently, the main suggestions are around the format. It is a long day for the kids. It is striking that balance between having enough games and them not getting overly tired."
The club will also run a girls' only tournament on August 18.
11th grade finals between Northern United Hamilton vs Manurewa AFC.