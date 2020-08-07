The advance of spring has progressed further this week. Blue skies and warm temperatures have bought into bloom more early-spring and late-winter bloomers.

The early flowering cherry tree varieties Campanulata Felix Jury and Campanulata Superba,

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Vegetable seeds to plant direct into the garden now include:

Vegetable seeds to sow in trays indoors for planting out at end of September: