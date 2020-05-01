The flurry for McFlurries and whopping lines for Whopper burgers in Rotorua are "disappointing" a local nutritionist says.

When the country moved to Covid-10 alert level 3 earlier this week, fast-food enthusiasts formed queues in drive-thrus as early as 4am to get their fix from the likes of KFC, McDonald's and Burger King.

KFC Amohau St reopened on Tuesday morning after the move to Covid-19 alert level 3. Photo / File

On Thursday night , all three Rotorua McDonald's branches were forced to close for part of the evening after being "eaten out of stock".

Tatjana Smolic, the co-ordinator for the New Zealand Nutrition Foundation in Rotorua, said the frenzy was "disappointing" but also a likely response to stress.

From a food psychology perspective, she said: "people have been treat-deprived and stressed for quite some time so this is a common reaction for human beings".

"We like treats ... but hopefully, this is not going to be the prime food for people."

She said fast-food was not the cheapest meal option either.

"You don't have to do the work or the dishes but home-cooked meals are more cost-effective.

Advertisement

"We have a lot of young families who don't really know how to cook," she said.

"Fast-food was always there when the parents were growing up and that is how they're raising their own families, unfortunately."

Tatjana Smolic, co-ordinator for the New Zealand Nutrition Foundation in Rotorua. Photo / File

She hoped Rotorua households chose to make meals from scratch when they could not eat out in alert level 4, but that was not guaranteed, she said.

"There are still plenty of ready-made meals, fish fingers and chicken nuggets in supermarkets."

Earlier yesterday , McDonald's New Zealand apologised to customers who had complained about a lack of ingredients, as the fast-food franchise dealt with the influx of consumers.

In particular, the franchise had suffered a lettuce and Big Mac shortage.

Customers on social media have complained about other ingredients missing in their burgers that they claim they were not told about and were still charged full price.

McDonald's New Zealand said employees had served close to one million customers since reopening.

Advertisement

Mcdonald's drive-thru backed-up on Fenton St on the first day of Covid-19 alert level 3. Photo / File

"Our restaurants are working hard under the new alert level 3 conditions to help people get their Macca's fix, and we apologise if we've got it wrong on some occasions.

"Due to demand restaurants have been running low on certain items, and occasionally run out. They are letting customers know when this happens and offering alternatives."

It said branches had been making customers aware of ingredient shortages on their digital menus and had been removing items that were not available at the time.

"If customers order a product impacted by the shortage, they should be alerted."