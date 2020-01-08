Hungry visitors to Rotorua have been hitting convenience food hard with the local McDonald's alone saying they have had the busiest holiday period on record.

Franchisee Rob Parry said New Year's Eve was so busy, it smashed records set during Raggamuffin reggae concerts in the early 2000s and the 2017 Lions tour - on both occasions when thousands of visitors flocked to the city.

"Normally around New Year's this is one of our busiest times of the year with all of the holidaymakers in town. This year we were absolutely demolished with the influx of people and we broke our all-time weekly sales records."

He said New Year's Eve alone was 20 per cent up on the previous New Year's Eve and the steady flow of visitors had continued since then.

Parry said on New Year's Eve there was a noticeable increase of customers who came just after the first fireworks display at the Glo Festival and another wave just after midnight.

"Everyone was really happy too and in good moods. Sometimes if people are waiting they can get a bit grumpy."

He admitted the influx was a pleasant surprise as the normal busy period just before Christmas didn't happen, which he said was possibly because of online shopping.

"But gee someone flicked the switch on 30th of December. It was 'carnage'."

He said the sudden cooler temperatures during the past week might have also played into Rotorua's hands.

"A lot of the activities around aren't weather dependent so if you're not heading to the beach Rotorua's a good option. It's been the busiest ever, by far."

Our House duty manager Te Are Mallinson (rear left) and executive chef Lenny Marshall have enjoyed a busy summer period. Photo / Stephen Parker

Our House and Ponsonby Road Lounge Bar manager Hapeta Manley said it had been a record setting year for the businesses.

"Eat Streat has been buzzing with people. For us, it's a great opportunity to employ local staff on the living wage, some who are here for the uni holidays or those wanting to make hospo a career. It's been great."

He said they had sadly had to turn away patrons from the New Year period because they were too busy.

"Wait times are expected with how busy it's been. From 6pm to 7.30pm was the peak time for restaurants getting the rush in. It's been great seeing all the restaurants and bars looking busy."

Hennessy's Irish Bar owner Reg Hennessy said he had been pleasantly surprised with the turnover.

"It's been pretty busy since Boxing Day. Our international market is still here but I think the domestic market has fallen away this year but the last 10 to 12 days has been flat out, hard work."

Hennessy said he was thrilled with how it had been considering his establishment was competing with newer places on the hospitality scene.

"You've got Good George, Social Club and all those other new places now and Eat Streat is expanding up the street. I think if you are still surviving, you are doing well."

Brew Craft Beer Pub manager Jonathan Maguire said they too had been slammed with diners but he noticed there were fewer people around later.

"Lunch and dinner we've been as busy as ever. We just don't have as many drinkers or people hanging around later. It's hard to tell but I am thinking people are on the road more. They still have to eat but don't have as much time in Rotorua and are moving on."

Gaby West from McLeods Booksellers said they too had been pleasantly surprised with a busy New Year period.

"It's been pretty good actually. There are a lot of domestic tourists which is nice and people seem to be in a really good mood. We've also been getting a lot of positive feedback from people in bigger cities who have lost their local book stores and say finding us is like a treasure trove for them."

Rotorua Motel Association spokesman Nick Fitzgerald, who owns Aura Accommodation, said Rotorua had almost been full the entire New Year holiday period.

He said they had to send a family to stay in Putāruru on January 2 as there were no more beds available in Rotorua.

"This is what we build up to every year and everyone is geared up for this period. Hopefully they are all fully staffed and are taking breaks themselves to ensure they aren't working seven days a week."