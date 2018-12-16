Last week they were under fire for a burger name. This week Burger Cartel is making headlines for something positive.

As well as burgers this Christmas Burger Cartel will also be handing out Christmas presents to those in need.

Burger Cartel in Wanganui East has put up a "give-a-little tree" and store owner Cameron Archibald said there was a growing pile of gifts dropped off by customers.

"We're starting to get quite a number of gifts delivered down here at Burger Cartel for children. They're going to be donated to the City Mission on Christmas Eve.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Archibald said they had about 60 presents and "the tree was looking very healthy".

Archibald and co-owner Jono Rose wanted to get presents to kids who might not get anything this Christmas.

"We had been speaking with a number of different places like Jigsaw and a couple of other places ... but they already currently have systems in place for children of need receiving gifts.

"Jigsaw suggested that we donate it to the City Mission. Apparently they're hosting their Christmas lunch on Christmas day."

People can drop gifts off at the store and they don't even need to be wrapped.

"I'm actually offering a wrapping service ... I do it myself. All I need to know is whether it's for a boy or a girl and the age bracket. We're trying to keep the value under $15."

Related articles:

WHANGANUI CHRONICLE | Business

New cafe Burger Cartel opens in Whanganui East

4 Jul, 2018 5:00am
2 minutes to read
NEW ZEALAND

Two crashes in two minutes - Whanganui emergency servicesresponding

15 Dec, 2018 2:37pm
Quick Read
WHANGANUI CHRONICLE

Whanganui River Markets bigger than ever in lead up to Christmas

14 Dec, 2018 1:15pm
Quick Read
WHANGANUI CHRONICLE

Whanganui District Council fined $21,000 over Mowhanau stream pollution

14 Dec, 2018 10:51am
4 minutes to read

• People can drop gifts off at Burger Cartel, 54 Moana St, Wanganui East.

The business came under fire last week for the name of its 'trafficking' burger by a Whanganui couple.

See also:

Drug dealer theme sparks stoush over kid's burger