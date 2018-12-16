

Last week they were under fire for a burger name. This week Burger Cartel is making headlines for something positive.

As well as burgers this Christmas Burger Cartel will also be handing out Christmas presents to those in need.

Burger Cartel in Wanganui East has put up a "give-a-little tree" and store owner Cameron Archibald said there was a growing pile of gifts dropped off by customers.

"We're starting to get quite a number of gifts delivered down here at Burger Cartel for children. They're going to be donated to the City Mission on Christmas Eve.

Archibald said they had about 60 presents and "the tree was looking very healthy".

Archibald and co-owner Jono Rose wanted to get presents to kids who might not get anything this Christmas.

"We had been speaking with a number of different places like Jigsaw and a couple of other places ... but they already currently have systems in place for children of need receiving gifts.

"Jigsaw suggested that we donate it to the City Mission. Apparently they're hosting their Christmas lunch on Christmas day."

People can drop gifts off at the store and they don't even need to be wrapped.

"I'm actually offering a wrapping service ... I do it myself. All I need to know is whether it's for a boy or a girl and the age bracket. We're trying to keep the value under $15."

• People can drop gifts off at Burger Cartel, 54 Moana St, Wanganui East.

The business came under fire last week for the name of its 'trafficking' burger by a Whanganui couple.

