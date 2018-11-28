After seven months without a home, the light at the end of the tunnel has arrived for Rotorua's Heidi Te Are and her family.

On April 29, seven months ago today, Te Are was wallpapering her Western Rd home when she looked out the window and saw the flood water that eventually resulted in the evacuation of many Ngongotahā residents.

The flooding resulted in the declaration of a State of Emergency in Ngongotahā. Schools were closed and that morning was Rotorua's wettest hour since records began, with 51.8mm of rain falling between 10am and 11am that Sunday.

Around the city 94 homes were issued insanitary notices.

The next day Te Are told the Rotorua Daily Post of trying to leave by wading through waist-deep water with her daughter before deciding it was too deep to cross.

"We went back into the house and called the fire brigade."

The week after the evacuation, Te Are juggled work commitments with cutting down the walls and taking off doors from her family's home of 16 months.

On Tuesday the Te Ares were told they needed to send "a few paperwork things" to Rotorua Lakes Council and, once sent, they could finally move home.

"To say we are happy is an absolute understatement," Te Are said.

The house was stripped back after the flooding. Photo / Supplied

The seven months between then and now have been bittersweet for the family.

Late last year her father-in-law retired from his building career to look after his wife who was in ill-health. In March this year her mother-in-law died and in April the flood hit.

"We were able to move into the house next to my father-in-law and it was awesome to be so close to him," Te Are said.

The Te Are family home had to be rebuilt. Photo / Supplied

"We were also incredibly lucky that he came out of retirement to fix our home.

"It really has been a year from hell but there have also been silver linings."

Prior to Tuesday's code of compliance inspection, the house had already been inspected and failed twice.

The family home is finally done. Photo / Supplied

That aside, the family was super excited to be able to finally go home.

"We've moved most of our things back. Actually pretty much everything to the point I have to come to Ngongotahā to get my clothes and once, even my toothbrush," she laughed.

"Our house is renovated, decorated and insulated. We've got a beautiful place to move back to but one we have worked bloody hard for."

The home is finally finished after seven months. Photo / Supplied

Te Are said the flooding was traumatic and there had been tough times since, but admitted the end result was a good one.

"Yes we lost stuff, stuff I'll never be able to replace. Yes our lives were disrupted. Yes it's been a year from hell.

"But, at the end of the day, we have achieved our five-year house plan in seven months and we have a much nicer home to live in."