Bay of Plenty councils may soon have access to 3D maps that can forecast flooding risks, thanks to new funding from the Government.

Regional Economic Development Minister Shane Jones and Land Information Minister Eugenie Sage announced last month up to $19 million in co-funding had been provided through the Provincial Growth Fund for the project to help councils facing cost-pressures get the data.

Local authorities around the country can apply for a share of the funds which will help expand the portion of the country that has 3D maps generated of the land.

The maps are made using LiDAR data, or Light Detection and Ranging data. The information is created by detailed laser measurements of the earth's surface taken from the air. The data can then be used to create accurate 3D maps of a landscape.

Advertisement

Bay of Plenty Local Authority Shared Services (BOPLASS) chief executive Stephen Boyle said the announcement was a welcome surprise for councils in the Bay of Plenty.

"It's really good news for regional councils and ratepayers.

"It provides critical data for flood modelling … LiDAR allows better information on where water will flow and flooding risks."

3D maps were more helpful than the current 2D maps available of the region and it could provide data for almost any area, including coastal regions, he said.

Since the service is subsided, ratepayers won't have their rates increased to cover the service either.

If anything, it's a "saving for ratepayers," he said.

It also provided up-to-date information over time in high growth areas, such as the Bay of Plenty, he said.

Boyle said councils throughout the Bay of Plenty plan to apply for the funding through BOPLASS, a company established by nine Bay of Plenty Councils to provide shared services between local authorities.

These councils include Bay of Plenty Regional Council, Rotorua District Council, Western Bay of Plenty Council and Tauranga City Council.

This is welcomed by Katikati resident and business owner Bhupinder Bhardwaj, whose Spice Trader store was flooded earlier this year.

[HYPER LINK: https://www.nzherald.co.nz/weather/news/article.cfm?c_id=10&objectid=12064247]

"It would be good if [the council] could do something positive to prevent this kind of situation," he said.

Bhardwarj and his wife Anu have run their business from the building since 2009. He said water tended to pool around the shop since the building was down a hill in the town and next to Uretara Stream.

He said it would help to have warning of any possible flooding, as the water "came so unexpectedly".

"Within minutes the water came and swept everything away," he said.

While the area is prone to flooding, and water had breaching the shop area once before, this was the first major flood.

What is LiDAR?

• LiDAR (Light Detection and Ranging) data, or height data, is precise laser measurements of the Earth's surface that is used for creating highly accurate 3D maps of the land.

• LiDAR data is used for better management of natural hazards, such as flooding, landslides and erosion. It provides farm-scale land information to benefit the agriculture and forestry sectors. It is also widely used for development, engineering, architecture, and design applications by the private sector.

• Homeowners will have information to accurately determine their properties' exposure to flooding with accurate local elevation data, rather than relying on generalised models. This could be used in setting meaningful risk-based insurance premiums, and better informing property transactions.

Source: www.beehive.govt.nz