Homeless shelter

Congratulations to Tiny Deane and his Visions of a Helping Hand trust
(News, January 31) for their tenacity and courage in opening Rotorua's first
homeless shelter, and expanding the shelter's services.

Thank you,

Grace period for parking

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Crayfish return

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.