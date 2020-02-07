Homeless shelter

Congratulations to Tiny Deane and his Visions of a Helping Hand trust

(News, January 31) for their tenacity and courage in opening Rotorua's first

homeless shelter, and expanding the shelter's services.

Thank you, too, to those business owners near the shelter who are supporting Deane. In

response to critics, Rotorua is one of five capitals for street people.

Others include Tauranga, Auckland, Wellington, Christchurch and Hastings. Homelessness is a global issue. In the UK, thousands of homeless individuals and families are being housed in bed and breakfast facilities.

Why has it taken so long for action to be taken by local and central governments?



The reasons for homelessness are many and complex. Deane is to be applauded.



Jackie Evans, Rotorua



Grace period for parking

Just a final touch to the trail of letters about parking.

Thanks to a note in the latest Mamaku community newsletter I have learned there is a 10-minute grace period between parking and having to pay at a pay station.

The article stated this information was published in the Rotorua Daily Post last year but many of us clearly didn't read it.

Perhaps the council could put stickers to the effect on the pay stations?

Advertisement

It would stop all the bickering from the likes of myself who can't cycle in from 17km out of town. Stickers might lose revenue from people paying for free minutes but would gain from penalties from people who misjudge their 10 minutes.

Result: everyone happy for the cost of stickers.

Richard Kean, Ngongotaha



Crayfish return

I have mixed feelings about the return of 150 tonnes of crayfish – at present in holding pots and tanks - being returned to the sea because export orders were cancelled by Chinese distributors in response to the coronavirus outbreak.

The move would be good and would help stocks recover.

But I have sympathy for consumers who have been denied crayfish in the shops because of the price for many years. It would have been an opportunity to give us a chance to buy at an affordable price.

I also have sympathy for the people whose jobs are at stake. They recently had a cut of 60 per cent in their quota and now have the loss of their prime export market.

It will be hard times in the immediate future.

Advertisement

Alf Hoyle, Lynmore

The Rotorua Daily Post welcomes letters from readers. Please note the following:

• Letters should not exceed 200 words.

• They should be opinion based on facts or current events.

• If possible, please email.

• No noms-de-plume.

• Letters will be published with names and suburb/city.

• Please include full name, address and contact details for our records only.

• Local letter writers given preference.

• Rejected letters are not normally acknowledged.

• Letters may be edited, abridged, or rejected at the Editor's discretion.

• The Editor's decision on publication is final.

Email editor@dailypost.co.nz