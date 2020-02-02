Marton Lotto win

A person who bought a Lotto ticket at the Marton New World supermarket is one of 14 nationwide to win $21,722 in February 1's Lotto Second Division live draw. The buyer is advised to write their name on the back of the ticket and check in with Lotto, at the store or online.

Five in sinking car

Five people were relatively unharmed after a car left Somme Parade and sank in the Whanganui River on Friday night. Fire and Emergency said firefighters were alerted just after 11pm. The incident happened near Bates St, just upstream from the Settlers' Wharf. Firefighters used lines to rescue the five occupants, and to haul the vehicle out of the river. St John said an ambulance crew treated three people with minor injuries at the scene, and one was taken to Whanganui Hospital with moderate injuries.

Truck, two cars crash

Taihape volunteer firefighters assisted at a State Highway 1 crash involving two cars and a truck just after 8am on Sunday. It happened about 3km north of Utiku, Taihape chief fire officer Alan Troon said. The truck was only clipped, but the two people in each of the two cars were injured, one seriously. One car went over a bank and on to a railway line. Firefighters freed the occupants and moved them up on to the highway on stretchers. The road was closed for about 90 minutes, and trains were held back during the rescue.

Check burn-offs

As the hot, dry and windy weather continues Fire and Emergency asks people who have had a big burn-off in the past six weeks to check it remains fully extinguished. Burn-offs could include pit burns and the burning of large logs and stumps. For more fire prevention information see www.checkitsalright.nz.

