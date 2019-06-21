The disasters of climate change are providing opportunities for indigenous cultures to show their strength, Dr Zoltan Grossman says.

He teaches geography and native studies at Evergreen State College in Washington in the United States and visited the Whanganui region this week to talk about how native peoples react to disaster in the US and to find out how Māori cope in those situations.

He's especially impressed with the Māori tradition of manaakitanga - hospitality and the welcoming and sharing with visitors.

"There's something for us, and the rest of the world, to learn from that," he said.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Brought to

Related articles: