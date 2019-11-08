Federated Farmers is pushing for the Whio (Blue Duck) to take the Bird of the Year title this year.

"We can relate to the whio," Federated Farmers environment spokesman Chris Allen says.

"It's a tough little guy, and there aren't too many of them, like farmers.

"It's paddling away, head down, bum up, getting its work done the best it can.

"And the whio loves a good, clean river and a nice clear sky, just like farmers do."

There are less than 3000 whio left, so the best way to see one is to get hold of a $10 note.

Feds encourages everyone to vote www.birdoftheyear.org.nz and make sure the whio is not forgotten.

Voting closes on Sunday at 5pm. Vote for the whio here.