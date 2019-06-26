Comment: The inaugural Primary Industries New Zealand Summit takes place next week, writes Federated Farmers Events Manager Nikki Wright.

Want to help throw one of the biggest parties of your life that happens to be one of the cornerstone moments of an industry's response to global issues?

That's what I'm doing next week.

Next week, world food and farming leaders gather in Wellington for the nation's inaugural Primary Industries New Zealand Summit (PINZ).

Our Prime Minister will be opening the two day event that includes speakers such as the OECD's Director of Trade and Agriculture Ken Ash and John Deer's Intelligent Solutions Group Senior Staff Engineer Broughton Boydell.

This event is so significant. It's the first time Federated Farmers has left behind its national conference layout to address big issues influencing local producers and international trading systems.

The income the event will generate for the city could be estimated to be quite high and hopefully will have spinoff exposure opportunities for our food production areas like the Hawke's Bay, Tararua and further afield.

This event has been about 10 months in the making. I'm one of the key people behind the summit.

It has to be one of the largest, most complex, and important events I have had the privilege to piece together.

I have certainly come a long way from the first ever event I planned somewhere back in the mists of time in the '90s. Think cultural icons Purple Goannas and cheerios.

I've been in events planning for years and I can tell you one key learning – you can't do this type of thing alone.

You need good enthusiastic people around you. You need team players. We are working with people from our local urban and rural communities as well as our international equivalents so it's important everyone is brought along and needs catered for when possible.

We would love Hawke's Bay and other food producing areas to start planning for next year's event. We expect the inaugural event to start conversations that will be ongoing.

Once again, it is such a privilege to be able to be part of something so big.

The conference is a joint venture partnership between Federated Farmers and Conferenz.

The event is being held on July 1 and 2 at Te Papa in Wellington.