Volunteering at a pop-up clothing shop at Whanganui Women's Refuge inspired Libby Bracegirdle to think about opening her own, fulltime second-hand boutique.

Now, two years later, the doors are set to open at Recycle the Label, at 181a Victoria Ave.

The public will be able to browse the racks on Saturday, March 7, starting from 10am.

Bracegirdle says there has been a shift towards sustainable fashion in recent years, and hopes to have a steady stream of people on opening day.

"Second-hand clothing has become more and more trendy, and traditional retail is going downhill a bit. I'm giving people an opportunity to sell their designer clothes through me, on a 50 per cent commission basis."

Clothes will be kept at full price for the first five weeks, then half price for the following three weeks.

If they remain unsold after two months, they will then get reduced to $5. Any clothes that don't sell get donated to Women's Refuge.

People can also donate their commission to Women's Refuge, where Bracegirdle's mother, Lynda Armstrong, is a volunteer and committee member.

Bracegirdle says the shop offers an alternative to selling used clothes online.

"So many people are setting up Instagram accounts to try to sell their clothes, and there's always the risk of being scammed. Now they can sell their stuff directly through me at the shop. People always like to try things on before they buy as well."

As well as clothing, Recycle the Label offers jewellery and accessories. While most items are women's, there is a small men's section, which Bracegirdle hopes to expand in coming weeks and months.

"I'm from a big house of girls, so a lot of the stuff is from our own collections," she says.

"I've spent hours collecting stuff, and there's been lots of donations as well. We already have way too much stuff as a society, so why not wear used designs in fantastic condition. It's a great way to avoid unethical, fast fashion style brands."

Visit the website at http://www.recyclethelabel.co.nz/