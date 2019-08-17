After a three-year absence, retail chain Postie is returning to Whanganui.

Postie would open a new store at 122 Victoria Ave in premises previously occupied by Dick Smith, chief executive officer Linda Leonard said.

"We're really looking forward to moving back into Whanganui," Leonard said.

"It's an important site for us. When we left in May 2016, we always had an eye open for a new opportunity."

Postie CEO Linda Leonard has announced the retail chain is opening a new store in Whanganui. Photo / Supplied

Customers could expect the store to stock its usual family-focused range but would notice some changes, Leonard said.

Since Postie was last in Whanganui, it has expanded its babywear range. The key focus will continue to be women's wear, but there will also be core menswear items. There will also be health and beauty and general merchandise items, although this section may be smaller than in the previous Whanganui store.

The company was recruiting for five permanent staff and three to five casual staff "initially", Leonard said.

The new store will be the third site for the company in Whanganui. Postie Plus started trading from premises in Trafalgar Square and in July 2004 moved into a new building on Victoria Ave that developer C J Efstratiou had built on the site left vacant after demolition of the old DIC department store.

However, the lease and location of the previous store was "not quite right for us", Leonard said. When alternative premises could not be found, it was decided to close the store but continue to consider other opportunities in Whanganui.

The opening date for the new store has not been confirmed but will be in late September.