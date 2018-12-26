It has been a whirlwind of opportunities and events for Rotorua's Nicole Agnew since she was crowned Miss Rotorua 2018.

She was crowned in September at the Blue Baths, weeks after entering the competition.

The pageant involved contestants taking part in a talent section and a question and answer session, as well as showing off their beautiful evening gowns.

There was also an interview with the judges and charity work before the coronation night.

Advertisement

Agnew said she had been up to quite a bit since.

She finished studying at the New Zealand School of Tourism, graduating as the top tourism student of the year, and recently got a job at a local hotel.

She has attended a number of events as Miss Rotorua 2018, including the business networking event Rotorua X, a school visit to Rotorua Intermediate, the Miss World New Zealand fundraising event, the pōhiri for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, and the Santa Parade.

Agnew said she "absolutely loved children" so visiting Rotorua Intermediate was an awesome feeling.

"They all came up and gave me hugs, took photos and were very supportive."

She also loved the pōhiri Rotorua performed for the royal couple in October.

"The energy that came out of Rotorua was amazing."

She said the Miss Rotorua competition had given her many amazing opportunities, and she had met lovely people.

"It made me more confident. I used to hate speaking in front of huge crowds but now love it because I can speak of my journey and empower others."

Agnew said she had learned many different things through the pageant, but the best was the friends she made.

"We call each other pageant sisters.

"I would encourage people to enter the pageant because you get out of your box and you gain so much confidence."

Agnew plans to compete in the Miss World New Zealand pageant next year.

She is also looking into starting a charity which encourages the empowerment of young women.