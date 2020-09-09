New AGC Training tutor Sam Nielsen-Vold teaches school students farming basics through the Stars programme. Photo / Supplied 070920WCSup09

Sam Nielsen-Vold now knows both sides of the farm fence.

Not only did the 33-year-old grow up around farming with his parents and uncles working and even managing farms around the country, including Whanganui, but when he left Whanganui Boys' College in his mid-teens, he completed an agricultural course at the then Ag Challenge.

Nearly 20 years later Nielsen-Vold is back at school as a tutor for the renamed AGC Training school, teaching students the basics and beyond of farming.

Advertisement

"I grew up around Whanganui and farming was a huge part of life," Nielsen-Vold recalled.

"My parents and uncles worked on farms doing everything from managing properties to scrub cutting, mustering, fencing, and everything in between. I spent a large part of my younger years on farms.

"I left Whanganui City College at 15 and did a level 2 agriculture course with Ag Challenge. My first job was on a sheep, beef and venison farm in Hawkes Bay. I did my OE that included a spell in Australia where I also worked on farms.

"It's great to be back. I've missed the hills and, although I've only been back with AGC Training about four or five weeks, I'm really enjoying it. I'm working mainly with school students through the Stars programme and young people who have recently left school teaching the basics through to intermediate level.

"They come here one to four days a week. Many of the programmes here are dairy related, but my preference is definitely sheep and beef, although there is much to learn for dairy. The animal husbandry and feed regimes especially are subjects that cross over to all farming types.

"Farming offers a great career and an awesome lifestyle, so is well worth considering s an option when leaving school,"Nielsen-Vold said.