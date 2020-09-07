Many farmers become jugglers in September when attempting to put profitable weight on lambs before they cut their two teeth.

Farmers start to run out of time to purchase light store lambs and time is of the essence to get them up to a weight they need to be to make a profit. Farmers juggle their teeth and the expectation of the old season's lamb schedule dropping as new season's lambs come on stream.

Independent Whanganui livestock trader, commentator and farmer David Cotton said traditionally, livestock numbers being traded continue to drop back at this time of the year, and August/September 2020 was no exception.

"The sheep markets continue ticking over, with the last few weeks at similar pricing but with the odd sticky sale," Cotton said.

"September can be a real juggling act on the farm for sheep trading. The mouths on the farm more than double with good survival rates, and new-season lambs need feeding. The feed demand on high-producing ewes is significantly higher than the old days of a 45kg ewe producing 90 per cent lambing.

"The plough also starts to turn over old pasture making ready for green feed crops and cash crops and taking those paddocks out of your grazing budget also adds to the pressure. We have been lucky in our region this winter with reasonably dry and warm weather."

Cotton said cattle reached a peak in price in mid-August when the early spring buyers came out. But last week had been a more measured approach to buying cattle.

"Like with sheep there is not an abundance of extra feed on the farm, with supplementary feed being extremely expensive to purchase. Adding to this is the uncertainty of where schedules will settle for the season and all this has also caused a cautious approach to purchasing.

"I am hearing that the top-end meat cuts, both lamb and cattle, are proving challenging to move as the demand has slowed off in the restaurants. No surprises here with Covid-19 alert levels impacting heavily on the hospitality industry.

"Another tradition this time of the year is for the livestock stock agent to take a well-earned holiday, often to the Gold Coast or the islands to soak up some sun and have a break from the 24/7 phone calls and enjoying time with family. Holidays will have to be more local this year enjoying our own beautiful country.

"In my 40 years in the livestock industry I cannot remember a more stressful time than over the Covid lockdown period this year. With a drought on the East Coast, very limited kill space at the works, no saleyards to move the volume of surplus livestock, almost no interest in paddock sales as the price plummeted and a loss of confidence in where the market would settle has put significant pressure on livestock agents.

"You can tell in the farmers' voices and words that they were under the pump and that pressure transferred to their livestock agents to get the livestock off the farm immediately. Agents are used to finding solutions to farmers' problems, but in this environment solutions were nowhere to be found.

"I am sure these agents will finally enjoy a well-earned break and my message is to remember to be kind to your livestock agent," Cotton said.