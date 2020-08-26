

Giving nature a helping hand is one of the aims of a large-scale planting programme on the Douglas farm at Titoki, near Whangārei.

The 1000-cow, 600ha farm is part of the dairy farming business built up by Murray and Marcelle Douglas and their three sons, Ian, Tim and Rodger.

The idea to put unwanted pasture back into native bush was one that Tim Douglas had been mulling for a few years.

Tim lives in Sweden most of the year where he has a job as a pilot and skydiving instructor.

However, he is part of the family farming business and he spends part of each year back in New Zealand.

Tim had come back to visit family and unexpectedly found himself locked down in New Zealand for the Covid-19 level 4 restrictions and suddenly with some time on his hands to revisit the planting plan.

Now back in Sweden, Tim said the idea to regenerate the land on the family farm in native plants had been kicking around in family discussions for a couple of years.

"The idea is to retire parts that are awkward to farm and already partially in bush and fill in the gaps with natives."

Marcelle said having Tim home for longer than expected was great as he was able to be much more involved in organising the planting programme.

"He has been trying to get this idea going for ages, so now there was nothing holding him back."

So far more than 11,000 trees have been planted, with another 7000 trees to be planted in the second stage.

The 17.5ha area is being added to the existing 14ha QEII National Trust covenant on the Douglas family farm.

The family is also involved in a dairy farming venture in the Bahia region of Brazil, which is managed by Rodger.

The Douglas' seem to find nothing unusual in their international lifestyle and businesses.

However, travelling around the world is a bit harder now so the family keeps up with business updates with regular video calls.

Some planting started during level 4 but really got into action once the restrictions were eased and they could enlist the help of volunteers.

Tim said he put out the word that he was seeking volunteers on a backpacker forum and got a good response.

"These were travellers who had decided to stay on in New Zealand and wanted to contribute something.

"Apart from family and friends, we also had helpers from France, Scotland, Hungary, all over the world. We gave them accommodation and food and they would come out each day to help us plant trees. They came on the understanding they wouldn't be paid, but that they would contribute to a positive environmental outcome."

A hillside on the Douglas farm starts to fill with native plants. Photo / Supplied

Marcelle said her garden had become a nursery as she had found a good source of about 1500 small-grade cabbage trees before summer that she potted on but that meant she had to carry them through the drought.

"It helped to have an automatic watering system set up."

Tim said the drought meant keeping the trees alive once they had been planted was a bit of a nightmare.

"We thought it would be fine to start planting, but the drought just kept on going into late June."

The planting area had been pre-sprayed to give the trees the best start against pasture competition, but the continuing drought conditions meant the young trees had to be watered after they had been planted.

The huge dam nearby on the farm was a vital water source.

He said creating habitat corridors for wildlife is "super important" and he is impressed with New Zealand's QEII open space covenant system where more than 180,000ha of private land is protected for the future.

The QEII Trust helps landowners to set up covenants which are registered on the land title, securing the protection forever. The trust helps landowners with the cost of fencing and the regional representatives work with owners to develop a management plan.

"It is a great system for people to get excited about. It is good to be able to take under-productive farming land and put it back into native trees. A lot of it is near waterways so it also helps to improve water quality.

"I'd encourage anyone wanting to know more to get in touch about support to make projects happen."

Tim said traditional farming on some steeper slopes is a constant fight to keep the land in pasture.

"By putting it back in native bush, we are giving nature a helping hand."