Dannevirke's Lamb and Calf day is back after a break in 2018 due to the M.Bovis threat.

It is to be held at the Dannevirke A&P Showgrounds on Thursday November 7 registrations starting from 9.15 am and judging commencing 10am.

The day will be the same as previous years with sponsors Westpac, For Homes For Farms and Farm Source providing organisational and financial backing.

There will be all the usual categories of competition for lambs and calves with individual and team competitions, ribbons for the top three and a cup for the winner in most grades.

Two rings — one for lambs and one for calves — will run simultaneously with prize-giving at about 2pm.

Advertisement

The lamb and calf day is held in the shelter of the sheds by the dressage yard and the public is welcome to come along.

Entry through the Neptune Street back gate is free.

The event has been going strong for 90 years.