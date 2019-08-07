Calves will be missing for a second consecutive year from Northland's biggest annual calf club event as cattle disease Mycoplasma bovis continues to impact New Zealand's farming community.

"We're continuing to take a cautious approach," Dean Adams, Whangarei Central Group Calf Club committee chairman said.

Calves typically make up more than half the 150 animals students from Whangārei district rural schools bring to the event.

But M. bovis has forced a change to that animal line-up, with calves again off the agenda at this year's November event — for the only the second time in its more than 100 years.

