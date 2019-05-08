Visitors to the Fieldays Kitchen Theatre will be treated to a wealth of knowledge and experience from this year's group of eight confirmed celebrity chefs who will educate, entertain and inspire.

This year's chef line-up includes Peter Gordon, Claire Turnbull, Ray McVinnie, Brett McGregor, Simon Gault, Megan May by Hyundai, Marc Soper with Greenlea Butcher shop and Yvonne Lorkin from Winefriend.

"It's fantastic to see this great group of kiwi chefs on board this year representing our country's impressive culinary industry," says Fieldays event manager Nicky Garland.

"The celebrity chefs play in important role in the Kitchen Theatre showing the food journey, connecting with the primary industries, showcasing our country's best produce and encouraging health and wellness.

"The Fieldays Kitchen Theatre area is always a popular one with visitors, giving them a chance to get away from the busy crowds and be inspired by the demonstrations on offer," says Nicky.

Demonstration topics from the celebrity chefs include everyday recipes using the best of New Zealand produce, building a perfectly balanced meal, fad-free and fantastic eating, utilising all ingredients and becoming a wine connoisseur.

Peter Gordon

It would be fair to say Peter Gordon is our version of cooking royalty having been invited to cook for President Obama, cooked for both the NZ and UK Prime Ministers, and received an ONZM for his service to the food industry.

Coming from humble roots in Whanganui, Peter is well-known for his eclectic cooking style shown through his eight cookbooks, and across his two London-based and two Auckland-based fusion restaurants.

Claire Turnbull

A qualified nutritionist, Claire has been working in the health and wellness industry for over 15 years, including work on TV, radio and with the Healthy Food Guide.

Ray McVinnie

Professional chef, award winning food writer, cookbook author, lecturer and star judge on MasterChef NZ, Ray is passionate about good home cooking and encouraging food socialising.

Brett McGregor

New Zealand's first MasterChef; ten years on, three cookbooks later, and a hit TV series under his belt, Brett is now Executive Chef at the Strata Lounge Auckland airport.

Marc Soper

Marc is Greenlea Butcher Shop's brand ambassador, an award-winning Executive Chef, and food teacher who has a passion for foraging and the outdoors, which inspires his modern European food with a Kiwi twist.

Simon Gault

Simon Gault is a New Zealand celebrity chef, entrepreneur, food writer and television personality, known for appearing as a celebrity chef judge on MasterChef NZ.

Yvonne Lorkin

Wine judge and columnist Yvonne Lorkin of Winefriend shares her extensive knowledge of the New Zealand wine scene describing origins, production and characteristics of some delightful New Zealand wines.

Megan May

Brought to you by Hyundai, Megan May is the chef and owner of award-winning Auckland cafes Little Bird Organics and The Unbakery.

After struggling with severe allergies to gluten, dairy and sugar, she began a lifelong love affair with creating and sharing raw food for wellbeing and pleasure.

• Fieldays Kitchen Theatre is situated alongside the Mystery Creek Pavilion off E street.