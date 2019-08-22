KAIPARA CONNECTION



"I don't want to talk any more, I must stand up, I must either speak up or shut up." These are the words of Dianna King who says she is sick of talking about wanting to address the shocking rates of child abuse in New Zealand and in particular her community, so instead she has decided to take action.

New Zealand has one of the highest rates of child abuse in the developed world. It also has one of the worst rates of child death by maltreatment within the family.

So, King has created a family friendly evening show to celebrate tamariki which will be hosted at the Dargaville Town Hall called VOTE, which stands for Voices of Tamariki Everywhere - Dancing for the Light.

"There will be singing and dancing, performances by local schools, St Joseph's Primary School choir, Selwyn Park School kapa haka will be performing too and we will have a Zumba dance instructor as well."

The event will also see iwi based health service provider Te Ha Oranga promote social and health services as well as information on how to access parenting courses and support for families in need.

"If one person comes to this event and it makes them want to change, then this event will be a 100 per cent success."

King said she has been wanting to do something to support families in her hometown and to provide them with access to services that can support them to break the cycle of violence.

"It really is a cycle, I've seen it in my own family and other families I know, it needs to be broken and people need help to do that.

"Children need to know they are loved, I want families who come along to this event to just feel loved."

King said she was also inspired to do this event after watching the late social justice campaigner Celia Lashlie's documentary on child abuse in NZ.

"Celia says, every child is born pure and filled with their own brand of magic. It is through working with the women that we will change the destiny of the children and that is want I want to do."

Furthermore she said the deaths of the Kahui twins and Nia Glassie, albeit a few years ago now, really made an impact on her and she doesn't want to see something like that ever happen again.

"I just want to bring love and joy to my community for two hours, just dancing and love."

The Voices of Tamariki Everywhere - Dancing for the Light event is set to be held on September 20 from 6pm to 8pm at the Dargaville Town Hall.

Dargaville Wearable Arts grows

Dargaville Wearable Arts just got a whole lot bigger - with a bowling and a golf tournament now added to make it a weekend of events.

Dargaville Community Development Board community event facilitator Janeen Hunter says this will be the first of the annual events created to attract people from outside the region to a fun-filled weekend in Dargaville.

"We decided to create the golf and bowling tournament to broaden the demographic market, therefore providing a more eventful extended weekend where visitors could choose to participate in all events or just one."

By offering various events to participate in - it is hoped that it will increase the overall interest in the event.

"We are hoping couples or groups that have an interest in arts, bowls or golf will be drawn to come along."

The events were instigated by the Dargaville Community Development Board with funding from the Kaipara District Council.

Attendees are invited to come along for a chance to win an inaugural wearable arts trophy of which there are two up for grabs, one for the bowls and one for the golf.

There are also lots of prizes up for grabs, which have been donated via funds raised from the Wearable Arts Event.

The events kick off with the Wearable Arts show on Friday, September 13.

For more information regarding bowls email: bowlsdargaville@xtra.co.nz or the golfing tournament email: brian.robinson177@gmail.com

Family planning clinic opens

Family Planning New Zealand has opened its first new outreach clinic in Dargaville.

The clinic opened its doors last Tuesday at the Dargaville Plunket Rooms on Hokianga Rd.

Yaiza Sanchez Oliva, nurse Family Planning; Katherine Blissett nurse Plunket; Dot Johnson nurse and clinical leader Northland for Plunket; Laura Henderson nurse practitioner Family Planning.

Registered nurse Yaiza Sanchez Oliva says it's a positive move for Dargaville.

"It's free for anyone under 23 and it's only $5 for community services card holders."

Yaiza said the community had been really welcoming of their move to the region.

"We had a few clients on the day and we are working on continuing to promote our services so more people know about us, but so far we are getting good feedback from people and the word is starting to spread.

"For people, it's really far for them to travel to see us in Whangarei and then they have to pay for parking as well, so by having the clinic in Dargaville people can save on their fuel and parking costs which just makes our service that much easier to access.

"Also a lot of mothers go to Plunket at the same time for their visits, so it's mutually beneficial."

The outreach clinic is open every Tuesday from 9am-1pm to help people with contraception, including IUDS and implants, STI testing and treatment, pregnancy testing, referrals and more.

For an appointment call 0800 372 546 or talk to Katherine the Plunket nurse.

Air Training Corps: We want you

Dargaville Air Training Corps needs more cadets.

The modern ATC is hosting an open night this coming Monday for anyone interested in joining.

Unit Commander Gordon Gilligan says it's not all about pursuing a career in the Air Force either.

"While that's an option, the skills taught here, such as wilderness and bushcraft, confidence, teamwork, problem-solving and of course, the practice and theory of flight transfer to valuable skills in all walks of life.

"We really concentrate on aspects like leadership as well and it's open to anyone between the ages of 12 and 20."

Open night will be hosted at the Dargaville Aero Club from 6pm-8pm.

"It's just a chance for the public and any youth to come down and check us out. Tea and coffee will be available on the night."

To take part in a safe, educational and character-building group with a proud history and a lot to offer, contact Unit Commander Gordon Gilligan for more details on 021 262 0547.

