Legacy Esports claimed the top seed in the League of Legends Oceanic spring season putting the organisation in a strong position to be Oceania's representative at the Mid-Season Invitational this year.

The final game of the regular season was against their main rivals Chief Esports Club, with both teams at the time having the same win/loss ratio.

It was a convincing display for Legacy Esports, with Hamiltonian Quin Korebrits contributing to 13 of the team's 17 enemy take downs.

The win means that Legacy Esports will be in a strong position for the spring play-offs, and the chance to make it to the play-in stages of the delayed Mid-Season Invitational.

The Mid-Season Invitational is a tournament where the winner of the 2020 spring season play-offs, from each of the 12 regions, come together to compete.

The strong performance this split will also help Legacy Esports in the long run as they look to be Oceania's representative at the League of Legends World Championship.

Oceania has never had a representative at the Worlds Group Stages.

Dire Wolves, another team filled with New Zealanders, will also have a chance to compete for a spot at the Mid-Season Invitational after securing a play-off spot themselves.

The team features Ryan Short from Tauranga, Hamiltonian Andy Van der Vyver and Auckland duo Daniel Ealam and Ari-Greene Young.

In the other major regions, European and North American teams are currently playing out their Spring Split play-offs to see who will represent their region at the Mid-Season Invitational.

The Chinese regular season is still on-going after being delayed due to the Covid-19 outbreak, while the Korean League is nearing completion.

League of Legends is just one of the many games that currently run professional esports leagues across the world. The game features 10 players split across two teams who play individual champions with unique abilities to destroy the other team's base.

Esports league have been able to continue to operate due to being able to be played remotely, trading the large crowded arenas for the team's gaming houses.