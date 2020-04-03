As the event calendar for live sports dries up, esports have taken centre stage with the last round of the League of Legends Oceanic spring split taking place tonight, with Hamiltonian Quin Korebrits on the verge of cementing the top seed with his team Legacy Gaming.

In their penultimate games of the season on Friday night Legacy Gaming, who Korebrits features for secured convincing wins against Gravitas and Pentanet to leave them in top spot with 17 wins and 3 losses with one game to play.

Korebrits, who's in-game name is Raes was key in Legacy's victories to keep them one ahead of their main title challengers and Korebrit's former team Chiefs Esports Club.

He was a student Hamilton Boys' High School before being offered a chance to play esports professionally in Australia at both Dire Wolves and Chiefs Esports club, before making the move this season to Legacy Gaming.

Advertisement

Chiefs Esports Club sit one win behind Legacy Gaming but with a game in hand. If they are able to claim a win against Gravitas this evening, then the last game of the spring split tonight will be a head to head for the first seed heading into play-offs.

Both teams have qualified for play-offs already and will be eyeing up the top spot in the Spring Play-offs for a chance to compete at the currently delayed Mid Season Invitational, a tournament where the top team of each of the 12 regions come together to compete.

The tournament was expected to take place in May but due to the on-going Coronavirus outbreak, the tournament was delayed until July.

Dire Wolves, a team that has a strong Kiwi presence has also secured a play-off spot despite losing to Chiefs last night.

The team features Ryan Short from Tauranga, and Auckland duo Daniel Ealam and Ari-Greene Young.

The last day of the Oceanic Pro regular spring split takes place tonight at 6pm, live on both Youtube, and at Riot Games Oceania Twitch channel.

League of Legends is just one of the many games that currently run professional esports leagues across the world. The game features 10 players split across two teams who play individual champions with unique abilities to destroy the other team's base.

Esports league have been able to continue to operate due to being able to be played remotely, trading the large crowded arenas for the team's gaming houses.