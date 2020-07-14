Taranaki people have an opportunity to bring the region's environmental achievers into the limelight, with nominations now open for the annual Taranaki Regional Council Environmental Awards.

"It's more important than ever for the whole community to appreciate and draw inspiration from those who work tirelessly in many different ways to ensure our precious native plants and wildlife are protected and can thrive in healthy ecosystems," says council chair, David MacLeod.

"We know their efforts have been continuing even through the restrictions and difficulties thrown up by the Covid-19 pandemic. These people thoroughly deserve a pat on the back, be they marae or school students or farmers or businesses or community groups or your energetic neighbours."

The annual awards have been running 27 years, with 296 individuals, groups and organisations being honoured in that time.

The awards will be presented in October and cover five categories: business, community, education, dairy farming and land management. Nominations close on August 21. See www.trc.govt.nz/awards for criteria and to make an online nomination.

The awards are sponsored by Fonterra, Corteva Agriscience™, Methanex, Contact Energy and Todd Energy.