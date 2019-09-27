"The earth is getting hotter than my imaginary boyfriend" and "I am missing my science class for this" were some of the stand-out signs students held high while striking for their climate.

Hundreds of Tauranga students marched from the city's waterfront to the council chambers and back again as part of the third School Strike 4 Climate NZ.

The students chanted "What do we want? Climate action! When do we what it? Now!" as they moved through the streets.

One person was dressed in a gorilla costume holding a sign that read "Dude, where's my forest?" and two dogs wore

