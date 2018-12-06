The public have a week to have their say on the proposal to turn part of Marine Park into a new marine research and educational facility.

Public consultation on the Tauranga City Council proposal to revoke recreation reserve status from an area of land at Marine Park closes on Friday, December 14 at 5pm.



The proposed site, identified through an assessment that took current and future activities into account, is located in the middle of Marine Park adjacent to the grassed overflow car and trailer park and meets with 6952m2, the anticipated size required for the University of Waikato to establish the facility.



The remainder of the reserve, comprising 105,417m2 (10.5ha), will not be affected and will continue to hold its existing recreation reserve status as well as the existing uses.

Public access to the water's edge will be maintained with the proposed development set back accordingly. This will maintain a pedestrian link along the coastal edge connecting the northern and southern parts of the reserve.



The proposal and supporting information are available at www.tauranga.govt.nz/marinefacility along with an online submission form.

Paper copies are also available at the customer service centre at 91 Willow St and in libraries.

Advertisement

Submissions close at 5pm on Friday, December 14.