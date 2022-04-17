Museum Notebook: Superman vs the moa

The title page from the Superman story "The Last Moa on Earth".

The Superman story "The Last Moa on Earth", written by Cary Bates, appeared in DC Action Comics Vol.36 No.425, published in New York in July 1973. It is filled with classic DC fight scenes and melodrama, and although some of the finer details can make readers in Aotearoa giggle, it carries a serious message about the environment.

In the story, hunter Jon Halaway explores the untamed jungle near Taranaki when he is startled by a large aggressive bird and shoots it. He takes it to a Research Game Reserve near Hāwera where a scientist confirms he has killed the last moa on earth.

Halaway is wracked with guilt at causing the extinction and is determined to right his wrongs. He explores the jungle again, this time finding an egg which has been kept warm by strange exotic marsh gas. He takes the egg back to Metropolis in America where he hopes to revive the species.

Hunter John Halaway kills the last living moa and consults a speciliast in Hāwera.

Journalist Clarke Kent interviews him but Halaway collapses. Kent, aka Superman, discovers the egg has been sapping Halaway's energy on the long-haul flight. The egg hatches and the baby moa escapes. Superman chases it and soon discovers the exotic fumes have given the moa extraordinary abilities – it can fly, attack with its feathers and talons, and shed and regrow limbs in an instant.

Superman starts seeing visions, telepathically sent by the moa letting Superman know it just wants to go to its natural habitat. Superman escorts the moa back to New Zealand where he builds a fence around the exotic marsh and creates a reserve so the moa can live peacefully. He visits Halaway and tells him about the reserve, and the comic ends with Halaway stating: "The world owes the moa another chance for survival."

Superman fighting an extinct New Zealand bird might seem far-fetched, even for a DC comic, but it was written and published at a time when awareness of man's impact of the environment was growing in America. The first Earth Day was introduced in April 1970, and the Environmental Protection Agency was founded in December that year. It was also in the early years of the "Bronze Age" of DC comics (1970-1984) when social and political issues were common topics.

The moa uses its special abilities to attack Superman and send telepathic messages.

The author Cary Bates often wrote about pollution and nuclear war and his messages cautioned his audience to be aware of their environmental impact. In this comic, Halaway stomps through a jungle with no idea of what he's doing and ends up rendering a species extinct. He relies on Superman to bring it back, but of course Superman doesn't exist in real life. Superman himself could have easily killed the moa with a Kryptonian glare, but instead makes sure the moa gets home and lives in peace and safety.

The comic is a warning that we as a species are well aware of the damage we cause the planet and all creatures living on it, but continue stomping through the jungle without a second thought until it is too late.

The comic book can be viewed in the Moa Gallery at the museum, and more information on human impact on animals can be found in the current exhibition Teeth, Talons & Taxidermy.

Sandi Black is the Archivist at Whanganui Regional Museum.