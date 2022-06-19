Louise Steedman, left, and group founder Liv Flynn, right, from Hawke's Bay Bird and Wildlife Rescue are both trained wildlife officers looking to get a permit to handle seals. Photo / Paul Taylor

A long-running wildlife rescue will finally be able to step in itself to help seals in need if it gets the funds to go for a permit.

Hawke's Bay Bird and Wildlife Rescue is seeking a sponsorship to pay for a Marine Mammal permit from the Department of Conservation.

Founder Liv Flynn said the group had obtained their licence to provide assistance to whales and dolphins, but New Zealand law meant the group could not yet legally apply any welfare or humane assistance to injured or entangled New Zealand fur seals.

"Our local wildlife officers have completed all training opportunities in conjunction with Otago/Massey University, Seal Rescue Ireland, Animal Evac, SPCA and DoC to carry out gold standards to enforce welfare compliance and humane assistance for the entanglement, dangerous, sick and injured cases in collaboration with DoC and SPCA.

Our last step to legally provide humane assistance for NZ fur seals is our marine licence."

She said the cost of the permit had stopped them in their tracks and they couldn't move forward.

She said her charity has had four calls about seals in the past six weeks that they were unable to assist with directly themselves.

"This is dependent on the season, however it is vital for members of the public to contact DOC on 0800DOCHOT with any concerns regarding seals or any native species, for that matter."

She said the rescue wanted to bring about positive change for Hawke's Bay.

"Our local newly formed seal colony is only set to grow in numbers along our coastline."

DOC permissions manager Judi Brennan said Hawke's Bay Bird and Wildlife Rescue spoke with DOC staff last month about wanting a permit to untangle/rescue drowning seals.

She said the base fee for a permit application would be $2065 plus GST and notification costs.

"A fee waiver was approved conditional on the basis of an application being approved.

"A permit for handling seals to rescue them is not required, provided DOC is informed.

She said anyone who sees a seal which is severely injured, being harassed, or in obvious danger should call 0800 DOC HOT (0800 362 468).

The Department of Conservation released a statement on Wednesday urging the public to maintain their distance when admiring seals.

The statement said between May and September young seals, and male seals of any age, can be spotted as they leave their breeding colonies to explore and rest.

Marine science adviser Laura Boren said while people may feel concerned seeing young pups alone, or seals regurgitating, sneezing, coughing, or crying, they should be left alone.

"This is all part of their normal behaviour, and they are very resilient animals. Watch, enjoy them from a distance, and let them be," she said.

"Call the DOC hotline only if they are in immediate danger, like relaxing on a road, severely injured, or tangled in debris."