Gerry kessels works to help keep a balance in the environment. Picture / Amos Chapple

Name: Gerry Kessels

Age: 41

Job title: Consultant ecologist

Working hours: Varies, self-employed so can include weekends and evenings

Employer: District and regional councils, conservation department, farmers, property developers, community groups, consultancies

Pay: Starting $30,000 - $40,000 rising with experience to $80,000 - $90,000

Qualifications needed: Degrees in science, resource use and environmental planning

Career prospects: Senior departmental or consultancy ecologist, self-employment



What do you do?



We get jobs by word of mouth. I might design a survey programme or work strictly as an ecologist doing a field assessment of natural values and ecological sensitivity - assessing a project's impact on natural values. Then I work with the client; write a report outlining the values and how to reduce impacts.



On the Hakarimata Range I worked with a community group restoring the natural environment, and helping them get funding for possum control. You're out in the field as well as dealing with people. I like to be hands on and have the interaction with people in the natural environment. There's no typical day.



One day I might be going out to look at a bush blocks to set up monitoring programmes and another time I'll be at Whangamata looking at a new area for irrigation for its sewage. It's nice to have time in the office doing reports.



Why did you choose this job?



I've always been interested in natural things since I was a kid. I worked for the department of conservation and, when I was younger, enjoyed the outdoor work. That developed into conservation management and restoration of degraded natural areas. I like fixing things.



Why is the job important?



The natural New Zealand biodiversity values are important for a number of reasons. For economic wealth whether it's milking cows or harvesting trees. If we don't look after it future generations won't make a living. There are the intrinsic resources such as kiwi and wood pigeon habitat. People really enjoy walking through the bush. One of the most important things is keeping the impacts of development and roads to a minimum.



What's the best thing about the job?



New and interesting areas I haven't experienced before. New species I haven't seen before. Rural landowners and farmers are great. I find they are open minded and want to do things right. They just want a bit of advice, and I learn a lot from them.



The worst thing is giving evidence in the Environment Court or at council hearings. And when people are upset about development and you're caught in the middle trying to find a solution.



What are your strengths?



You've got to have a marketing and business head, be pragmatic and enjoy problem solving.



What have been highlights?



I'm working on a development at Tauranga. It's a huge subdivision at Pyes Pa. There'll be an 11ha lake surrounded by a wetland. I'm working with the landscape architect on the wildlife habitat. That's a good one.



One day I was doing a stream survey in the Bay of Plenty. You often wear waders. I got stuck in the sandy bottom of the stream. My friend came to rescue me and got stuck too. It took two hours to get out and involved a lot of pulling. It was like quicksand.



Where would you like to be in five years?



I want the business to be more efficient so I can take some time out. I'd like to do some extra papers at university to keep up to date and maybe look at moving into town and employing people. It'd be nice to have one or two more people involved in the business so I could spend more time doing the marketing.



What's your job hunting advice?



You've got to be really passionate about the environment. You have to take an interest from a young age. Learn how to identify plants and animals in the real world. Do as much volunteer work for DoC and regional councils as you can. Field work is important - measuring the height of plants and monitoring bats and kiwi.



You have to get a degree but it's not enough. You need the practical experience in the field. I've had graduates who don't know the difference between a rimu and a totara. A good ecologist has to be passionate and have scientific rigour. You have to be straight down the middle, not pushing one way. Be inquiring and open minded.