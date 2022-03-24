Solar panels are one idea money from the Horizons climate response fund could be used for, says Keith Beautrais. Photo / File

Action in response to climate change could be an antidote to the anxiety and despair brought on by Covid-19 and other global problems, a local environmentalist says.

Bushy Park educator Keith Beautrais has lauded a new Horizons Regional Council fund offering grants of up to $15,000 for groups or individuals to carry out climate change resilience projects.

The new Pūtea Hapori Urupare Āhuarangi/Community Climate Response Fund opens on April 1.

The projects applying for grants need to attempt to make a community resilient to climate change or shift it toward a low carbon economy.

Getting active on climate change will be good for mental health, and "bring people back to the most important threat to our futures", Beautrais said.

Temperature increases of 15C were being recorded in Antarctica while Covid-19 and the Russian invasion of Ukraine have been depressing distractions from climate change, Beautrais said.

Athol Steward (left) and Jill Burdett wanted climate action in the lead-up to the last national election. Photo / Lewis Gardner

"The antidote is a good dose of nature and finding an action that you can take.

"It doesn't solve a huge issue by itself, but it makes people feel they are part of a solution."

The $15,000 grants are modest, considering the size of the problem, he said.

"But small clever ideas all add up, and people need to be thinking that way."

Tree planting, putting up solar panels or finding ways to adapt to floods were good ideas, Beautrais said.

He also suggested projects that might reduce the number of private cars and "change attitudes to travelling in a private car at the drop of a hat".

Robin Williamson has been an active member of Sustainable Whanganui.

She said projects like the Te Repo Kokohuia wetland restoration, riparian plantings and community gardens could be starters.

And an injection of funds might get the Community Fruit Harvest project moving again, she said.

Horizons chair Rachel Keedwell said she hoped the fund sparked innovative ideas, and its projects would provide ongoing benefits.

In this first round they will ideally be completed within 12 months, she said.

People can partner with suitable organisations, including schools, and matauranga Māori (indigenous knowledge) content will be seen as valuable.

"We encourage people to start thinking about their ideas for funding now, and to think big," she said.

Applications close on May 31. They will be considered by a panel and the results announced in mid July.

On April 11 the second round of the council's Kanorau Koiora Taketake/Indigenous Biodiversity Community Grant also opens.

In the last round projects that got funding included tree planting, forest and mātauranga Māori regeneration and pest control.