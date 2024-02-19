A TikTok and YouTube prankster gatecrashed the Bafta stage to join Christopher Nolan and Cillian Murphy in accepting the Best Film award for Oppenheimer.

The young man, who goes by the name of Lizwani online, followed the winners up to the podium and stood beside Murphy.

He featured prominently in the BBC’s footage as Emma Thomas, the Oppenheimer producer who is also married to Nolan, made her acceptance speech.

Cameras captured him dashing on to the stage a few seconds after the others, joining David Tennant, the host of the evening, and Michael J. Fox, who presented the award.

Murphy appeared to give the intruder a sideways glance as the speech ended.

On his Instagram account, Lizwani posted a screenshot of himself on the BBC video and wrote: “Here’s me and Cian [sic] Murphy Receiving our BAFTA Award :)”

A Bafta spokesman said: “A social media prankster was removed by security last night after joining the winners of the final award on stage — we are taking this very seriously and don’t wish to grant him any publicity by commenting further.”

It is not the first time that Lizwani, who has 5000 followers on TikTok and 8000 on YouTube, has sneaked into an event. On his social media channels, he posts lengthy videos of his exploits.

In 2022, he gatecrashed the Brits at the O2 Arena by walking into the venue wearing a chef’s hat and apron. He made his way to the VIP area and was filmed at a table behind comedian Mo Gilligan, before heading to an after-party and being photographed with Arsenal star Bukayo Saka.

Lizwani also shared a video in which he travels to Paris to gatecrash the Fifa Ballon d’Or ceremony in 2022 by wearing mechanics’ overalls and entering via a side door, copying a scene from the Netflix series Lupin.

He was eventually spotted by security and ejected from the building.

Bafta is understood to be conducting a review of the evening’s security arrangements.

Thomas, who has produced all of Nolan’s feature films, may have unwittingly eased Lizwani’s passage to the stage. As she reached the podium, she appealed to other people who had worked on Oppenheimer to join her, saying: Where are you? Come on, all of you.”

The prankster, who is thought to be 21 and from Milton Keynes, began posting videos as a teenager when he sneaked into football matches at the MK Dons Stadium by wearing a high-vis jacket.

He claimed to have sneaked into his school prom after being barred for failing to amass enough “points” through good attendance and behaviour.

Lizwani briefly moved on to pranking supermarkets, posing as a Tesco employee and recommending to customers they shop at Sainsbury’s instead.

According to his social media posts, he gained entry to the Reading Festival by supergluing an old wristband back together.

His first red-carpet event was the British Fashion Awards in 2021 at the Royal Albert Hall. In his video explainer, he went to a local shop where he printed and cut out a green strip of paper to make a fake wristband. He wore a £40 suit from Primark and folded a tissue to mimic a pocket square.

At the MOBOs that year, he walked in through an open door and gained entry to the VIP after-party by grabbing a large pack of toilet rolls from a storeroom and pretending that he was delivering them.