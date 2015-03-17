X Factor UK judge slams Natalia Kills: 'She'll never work again'

Louis Walsh says Natalia Kills will 'never work again'. Photo/Getty

A judge from the UK version of The X Factor has chimed in on the sacking of Natalia Kills and Willy Moon, calling their criticisms of contestant Joe Irvine "cruel".

Kills and her husband Willy Moon were fired from their roles as X Factor judges on Monday after being accused of bullying Irvine during a live taping on Sunday night.

In an interview with RTE2fm in Ireland, as reported by Throng.co.nz, X Factor UK judge Louis Walsh said Kills would "never work again".

"It's cruel, it's not right. These shows are supposed to be fun. People sit back and they want to be entertained, they don't want to hear people taking people to pieces," Walsh said.

"She obviously has no class, no taste, she'll never work again I reckon, honestly. I mean, who's going to hire her? Nobody."

Walsh, who has appeared as a judge on and off throughout the talent show's 11 seasons in the UK, said judges were there to help contestants, not criticise them.

"You judge people and you're honest and you try and talk about their voice. Don't take their clothing so personally because they're amateurs out there on a professional stage.

"We're supposed to help them (with) constructive criticism about their singing. You can't just say things like that ... they're just trying to be cruel and they're just trying to make fun of the contestant.

"You're not supposed to do that, you're supposed to judge. It's unfair and it's wrong and I'm glad they lost their jobs."

Walsh also took a random swipe at New Zealand in the interview, saying, "I'm glad they're in New Zealand because New Zealand deserves these people."

Natalia Kills and Willy Moon during their tirade on The X Factor NZ. Photo/TV3

Kills and Moon left the country last night. Kills had a hint of a smile on her face as she faced the media scrum, with a big floppy hat and a teddy bear attached to her handbag.

The pair smiled and remained silent as they walked past waiting media with Kills clutching her husband's arm as they were escorted onto their late night plane via a 'premium check-in'.

During the incident, Kills said Irvine had copied her husband "from the hair to the suit" and made her "sick". She also called him a "laughing stock".

Moon then likened Irvine to a creepy killer and said his performance of Cry Me a River was "cheap and absurd".

- nzherald.co.nz