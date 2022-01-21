World reacts to rock legend Meat Loaf's death

Meat Loaf has died. He was 74. Photo / AP

Tributes have begun to pour in from around the world remembering rock titan Meat Loaf, who passed away today aged 74.

Born Marvin Lee Aday, he shot to fame with his powerful, wide-ranging voice.

The rock veteran sold millions of albums worldwide, with the Bat Out Of Hell trilogy among his most popular musical offerings.

He was honoured with the Hero Award at the annual Q Awards music ceremony in 2016, which he dedicated to everyday heroes and called on people to "bring love back into this world".

He was also an an accomplished actor, best known for his role in iconic cult film Fight Club alongside Brad Pitt and Edward Norton.

Aussies will remember the rock 'n' roll star best from his infamous performance at the 2011 AFL Grand Final.

Nevertheless, Meat Loaf's iconic legacy will echo through the halls of rock music, with hits like "I'd Do Anything For Love (But I Won't Do That)" still hitting radio rotations to this day.

Tributes came thick and fast from the music and publishing community, praising the icon's long career and impact.

I went to see Bat Out of Hell at the Dominion, not long before the pandemic. Meat Loaf was in the audience and give us a little wave at the interval while people clapped him. He looked quite frail. — Nicolas Chinardet (@zefrog) January 21, 2022

Will gil mclachlan be organising a special grand final day tribute for the dearly departed #meatloaf ?? Least he can do! — ron reed (@reedrw) January 21, 2022

Meat Loaf’s ‘I’d Do Anything For Love (But I Won’t Do That)’ was the first music I ever really came across for myself rather than it being music my parents liked (Queen, ABBA, etc) or a Cliff Richard Xmas number one. RIP Meat. — Jonathan Haynes (@JonathanHaynes) January 21, 2022

RIP Meat Loaf. Every song on this album is a stone cold classic 🦇 pic.twitter.com/cKOP8kCDUd — Mike Wass (@mikewassmusic) January 21, 2022

Bat out of Hell was one of the albums I listened to the most as a teenager. The music Meatloaf and Jim Steinman made together was brilliant. Sad to now have lost both of them.



RIP Meatloaf. pic.twitter.com/q6XmvtsCGd — Craig Morrison (@Silirrion) January 21, 2022

Meat Loaf was last pictured on March 27 last year when he performed with country artist John Rich at Redneck Riviera in Nashville.

In a heartbreaking tribute posted on the star's official Facebook page, it was revealed the star passed away on Thursday night with wife Deborah by his side.

The statement reads: "Our hearts are broken to announce that the incomparable Meat Loaf passed away tonight with his wife Deborah by his side.

"Daughters Pearl and Amanda and close friends have been with him throughout the last 24 hours.

"His amazing career spanned 6 decades that saw him sell over 100 Million albums worldwide and star in over 65 movies, including "Fight Club", "Focus", "Rocky Horror Picture Show" and "Wayne's World.""Bat Out of Hell" remains one of the top 10 selling albums of all time.

"We know how much he meant to so many of you and we truly appreciate all of the love and support as we move through this time of grief in losing such an inspiring artist and beautiful man.

"We thank you for your understanding of our need for privacy at this time. From his heart to your souls…don't ever stop rocking!"