Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot would give birth 'once a week' if she could

Israeli actress Gal Gadot. Photo / AP

Actress Gal Gadot loves giving birth and finds the experience "magical". In fact, she would do it weekly if that was biologically possible.

Gadot told InStyle magazine: "I love giving birth. I would do it once a week if I could. It's so magical.

"And I always take epidurals, to be fair, so it's not so painful. Just the moment you feel like you're creating life, it's incredible."

Unfortunately, the actress is not such a big fan of pregnancy, which is pretty much a requirement for getting to the birthing stage.

The 36-year-old actress said that her pregnancies have been "hard".

"I feel sick and have migraines. I'm not in my element," she said.

Gadot has previously confessed that she felt "like a God" when she had her children. After the birth of her second child, Maya, Gadot said: "When I had my two daughters. I know this sounds cheesy, but you feel like you are a God when you deliver your children. It's like, 'I made this!' The best feeling in the world is to become a mother and give life."

The actress now has three children with her husband Yaron Varsano. Their most recent addition, daughter Daniella was welcomed into the world in June last year. At the time, Gadot, who already had daughters Alma, 9, and 3-year-old Maya, said they "couldn't be happier".

Sharing a family photo on Instagram featuring all five members of her clan, Gadot wrote: "My sweet family. I couldn't be more grateful and happy (and tired) we are all so excited to welcome Daniella into our family. I'm sending all of you love and health. GG [sic]"

Speaking about the names she chose for her two older children, Gadot explained at the time: "Maya is named after Maya Angelou. In ancient Hebrew, Alma means universe and in Spanish it means soul. I think both are lovely names."