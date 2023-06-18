Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Entertainment

William Dart review: Simple Gifts worth remembering

By
2 mins to read
American flautist Camilla Hoitenga. Photo / NZH

American flautist Camilla Hoitenga. Photo / NZH

Thursday night’s Simple Gifts must go down as one of the most memorable of Auckland Philharmonia Orchestra’s concerts, a glowing testament to the vitality and vision of its programming.

To complement the clear, open-air vistas

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Entertainment