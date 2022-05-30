Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Entertainment

William Dart review: NZTrio at the Town Hall Concert Chamber

2 minutes to read
Somi Kim, Amalia Hall and Ashley Brown are NZTrio. Photo / Jennifer Raoult

Somi Kim, Amalia Hall and Ashley Brown are NZTrio. Photo / Jennifer Raoult

NZ Herald
By William Dart

NZTrio opened its 2022 Legacy series on Sunday with a programme which reflected the wealth of repertoire that these musicians have explored over the past 20 years.

First off were two of Schumann's rarely heard

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.