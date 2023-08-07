Ryan Gosling as Ken and Margot Robbie as Barbie. Photo / Warner Bros.

The much-talked-about Barbie film has proven to be a cinematic success among film enthusiasts globally, with the movie reaching US$1 billion at the worldwide box office after only a couple of weeks on the screen.

The film’s estimated US$1.03 billion (NZ$1.69 billion) income to date has also made its director Greta Gerwig the first female director of a billion-dollar movie.

Usually, a movie with this much hype has studios booking in meetings with directors and stars to secure a sequel, franchise or any form or means to capitalise on its success - but not Barbie.

Gerwig and Barbie’s leading stars Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling do not have any deals for a sequel, which is a surprising feat considering big franchises such as Star Wars and Transformers often secure their talent for future movies prior to the first film hitting screens, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

Gerwig, who co-wrote the film with partner Noah Baumbach, was allegedly approached about creating a Barbie sequel a few months ago. However, her team wanted to press pause on discussions until after the movie was released in July.

America Ferrera, Margot Robbie, Alexandra Shipp, and Ariana Greenblatt in Barbie. Photo / Warner Bros.

But, as Barbie’s pink-painted promotional tour came to an end and the film became a huge success globally, Hollywood actors and actresses hit the picket lines with their writer peers to strike for better pay conditions and contract negotiations.

Therefore, if there are any plans for a Barbie sequel, negotiations have been put on hold for now.

Before the strike, Gerwig told the New York Times she had not looked beyond the first film and, for now, had no plans to do so.

“At this moment, it’s all I’ve got,” the director told the outlet. “I feel like that at the end of every movie - like I’ll never have another idea and everything I’ve ever wanted to do, I did. I wouldn’t want to squash anybody else’s dream but for me, at this moment, I’m at totally zero.”

Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie attend the Barbie celebration party at the Museum of Contemporary Art on June 30, 2023 in Sydney, Australia. Photo / Getty Images

Robbie – who plays the iconic blonde-haired Barbie – doesn’t seem too excited about a second film either, as she wants to focus on one movie at a time.

“It could go a million different directions from this point,” she told Time magazine. “But I think you fall into a bit of a trap if you try to set up a first movie while also planning for sequels.”

The Wolf of Wall Street actress was not only the titular character in the film, but one of the producers on Barbie with her production company LuckyChap Entertainment.