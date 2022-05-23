Will Smith might have seen his career downfall before it happened. Photo / Getty Images

Will Smith might have seen the future.

The Men in Black actor appeared in David Letterman's Netflix series, My Next Guest Needs No Introduction before the Academy Awards where he had a surprising confession.

In the yet to be released interview, Smith told Letterman while on an ayahuasca drug trip he hallucinated a vision of losing his career and fortune. Daily Mail reported the actor admitted he was "terrified" of taking ayahuasca – a drug found in South America that causes a psychedelic experience.

But after researching the effects of the drug the actor decided he wanted to try it, going on to describe the high as "creating two realities" that are both "100 per cent present" at the same time. He went on to say, "It's not superimposed over this reality. They're totally separate."

Smith said he didn't feel the hallucinatory properties for about 45 minutes but once it kicked it he called it "the individual most hellish psychological experience of my life."

Going on to admit, "All of a sudden, it's like I start seeing all of my money flying away" adding, "And my house is flying away. And my career is gone, and I'm trying to, like, grab for my money and my career. My whole life is getting destroyed."

The actor said a shaman supervised his trip and patted his back and calmed him down when the vision revealed a disturbing moment of Smith's daughter, Willow Smith called out in anguished cries, "Daddy, help me! Daddy! How come you won't help me?"

The leaked clip of the interview ended with Smith saying he could handle "anything that goes wrong" in his life and reassured himself that what he saw in the vision wouldn't happen.

Last month Smith was spotted in India to begin his "spiritual journey". A source told People Magazine that the Men in Black actor travelled to India for spiritual purposes where he will practice yoga and meditation. UsWeekly has also reported the actor's family is there with him.

Smith made headlines in late March when he hit Oscars presenter Chris Rock after the comedian made a G.I. Jane joke about Smith's wife Jada Pinkett Smith's bald appearance.

The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air actor then sat down and aggressively shouted at Rock, "keep my wife's name out of your f***ing mouth". Smith later won the best actor Oscar.

The fallout has since rocked Hollywood with many condemning Smith for his actions including the Academy which resulted in Smith announcing his official resignation from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences.

He stated that he has chosen to resign, calling his actions "shocking, painful and inexcusable" and added that he would submit to any further consequences the Academy deemed necessary.

The Academy banned Smith from the Oscars for 10 years.