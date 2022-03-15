Red carpet looks from the Critics Choice Awards 2022. Video / The Critics Choice / The Hollywood Reporter via Twitter

Will Smith has defended his marriage after Rebel Wilson made a controversial joke about his relationship with wife Jada Pinkett Smith at the BAFTAs.

The Australian actress, 42, hosted the awards ceremony earlier this week. In response to Smith landing the Leading Actor award for his role in King Richard, she said, "I thought his best performance over the past year was being OK with all his wife's boyfriends."

The actor said in response, "There's never been infidelity in our marriage. Jada and I talk about everything, and we have never surprised one another with anything, ever."

He ended years of speculation about cheating, affairs or swinging last September by revealing that he and his wife are in an open relationship.

He said the pair began to explore polygamy because they were "both miserable" and "clearly something had to change".

He confirmed that they had both had flings with other people after his wife openly spoke about her "entanglement" with rapper August Alsina in 2020.

The pair share children Jaden and Willow, while Jada is stepmother to Will's son from a previous marriage, Trey.

The couple have often spoken about having an "unconventional" union in which they are free to do "whatever they want".

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith on the red carpet at the Critics Choice Awards. Photo / Getty Images

Throughout their 24 years of marriage, they have both been linked to other celebrities, but denied claims they were unfaithful.

The Fresh Prince star has admitted he always dreamed of dating multiple famous women at the same time.

He told GQ: "The idea of travelling with 20 women that I loved and took care of and all of that, it seemed like a really great idea."

People on the list included fellow actor Halle Berry and American ballerina Misty Copeland.

But for many years he felt shame for fantasising about this, blaming his Christian upbringing which led him to fear that his "thoughts were sins".